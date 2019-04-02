marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets now on sale, new trailer released

In the newest trailer for ''Avengers: Endgame,'' the heroes are ready to prove they'll do whatever it takes.

We're just weeks away from the release of Avengers: Endgame, and fans got a slew of reasons to get excited on Tuesday morning: tickets are now on sale, and the superhero epic got a new trailer and new posters.

The new trailer sees the heroes making a case for going up against Thanos (Josh Brolin) again, despite the odds.



"We owe this to everyone who's not in the room," the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) says.

The trailer also features shots of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) staring forlornly at a photo of himself with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Captain America (Chris Evans) collapsed near his shield. And then there's Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) flying through space with the Black Widow, Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Captain America, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

This is all before Thanos finally makes an appearance, saying, "You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me."

The two new posters are for the movie in IMAX and Dolby.



Tickets were released for sale on Tuesday morning as well, with some special opening night showings available on Thursday, April 25.

Endgame will be the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe films out this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home will get released this summer.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
