Austin City Limits Music Fest releases 2018 lineup filled with retro acts, new favorites

2018 ACL brings old favorites and rising stars to Austin (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
A Beatle, an '80s metal band, and a TV star turned hip-hop phenom will all headline the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival. On May 1, it was announced that in addition to Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Childish Gambino, this year's headliners are The National, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, and Odesza.

Second-tier acts include Khalid, David Byrne, Chvrches, Deftones, St. Vincent, Sylvan Esso, Father John Misty, Brandi Carlile, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Hozier, and Justice, among others.

