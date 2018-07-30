'ASTROWORLD': Travis Scott announces Aug. 3 release for album

*NEW LOCATION* ☄️🌎🤯



the Travis Scott head was moved to Cactus Music in Houston, TX

[photo by @dayenitedan] pic.twitter.com/av5Uh9rRxx — FTP FLAME ☄️🌎 (@FTPflame) July 30, 2018

IT IS FINALLY HERE. After months of fans waiting patiently for the highly-anticipated Travis Scott album, he has given a release date for his new album "Astroworld": Aug. 3.Scott is known for going all out with his album releases and having a good time. So he decided to have a trailer video on YouTube this time, which should make fans feel like they can run through a brick wall because of the excitement.There was a lot of speculation on the release date of "Astroworld." Whether it was his producer posting a picture of a hard drive or Scott tweeting about it, fans eagerly waited to find out when they can hear the new tracks.The motivation behind the album name should be pretty self-explanatory. Scott is from Houston, which used to be home to the Astroworld theme park. Giant Travis Scott heads have been popping up around the country and were inspired by the Texas Cyclone ride.Scott has been an avid fan of all things Houston. You can typically see him courtside at a Rockets game or hanging out at Minute Maid Park to watch the defending World Series champion Astros. James Harden and Scott have developed a friendship and have been seen partying together.The wait is over. In a few days, everyone will be able to listen to "Astroworld."