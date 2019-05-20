Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande visits Johnson Space Center before Houston concert

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Singer Ariana Grande visited the Johnson Space Center on Saturday.

Johnson Space Center said it heard Ariana Grande needed some space, so it came through, even helping her look the part of an astronaut.

Grande posted video of her in a space suit and at Mission Control to her Instagram story. She thanked NASA for the "coolest day of my life."




The popstar was in Space City for her sold out concert at the Toyota Center on Sunday.
