Ariana Grande visits Johnson Space Center before Houston concert

Johnson Space Center said it heard Ariana Grande needed some space, so it came through, even helping her look the part of an astronaut.
Grande posted video of her in a space suit and at Mission Control to her Instagram story. She thanked NASA for the "coolest day of my life."
Custom @NASA jacket for @ArianaGrande! pic.twitter.com/Yn162XosSf— Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) May 20, 2019
We heard you needed space, @ArianaGrande, and we’re glad we could share some with you! 💫 Thanks for stopping by to learn more about what it’s like to be an astronaut and our #Moon2024 plans! 👩🚀🌙 pic.twitter.com/uFjnXGuNJW— Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) May 19, 2019
The popstar was in Space City for her sold out concert at the Toyota Center on Sunday.