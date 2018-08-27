ARETHA FRANKLIN

Aretha Franklin funeral: Four-day homegoing celebration to include star-studded tribute

From topping the charts with "Respect" to performing at presidential inaugurations and winning 18 Grammys, these are the major milestones of Aretha Franklin's life and career. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

DETROIT --
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in Detroit, after the late Queen of Soul's hometown has had a chance to pay homage to her life and legacy.

The city of Detroit will be celebrating Franklin homegoing for four days, including a star-studded concert, WXYZ reports.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day: Franklin will lay in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects.
  • Thursday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: A concert will be held in Franklin's honor at the Chene Park Amphitheatre, including performances from Gladys Knight, The Four Tops and more. This event will be free and open to the public but requires tickets.
  • Friday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.: A funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple. The service will include performances by Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson. Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta will deliver the eulogy.


Friday's service will be limited to Franklin's family, friends and special guests, according to WXYZ.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

