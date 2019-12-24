entertainment

'Frozen' Fire: Celebrate the season with Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- So, you don't have a fireplace to help you experience the warm glow of the holiday season? Let it go.

Fans of 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2' will love watching virtual flames flicker in the hearth of Anna and Elsa's family home in the Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+.

You can hear the fireplace crackle and see five stockings hanging on the mantle for Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff.

The video stream lasts three hours, giving you plenty of time to imagine yourself in the castle's rustic and elegant family room.

The Disney+ Instagram account warns those made of snow may want to steer clear (sorry, Olaf).

Disney+ subscribers can find the stream by searching for Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's eveholidayfrozenmoviesentertainmentdisneychristmaschristmas evenew year's day
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
This drag show features the best holiday tamales in Silver Lake
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
Fan shows up with BB8 at theater
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
ABC13 Evening News for December 23, 2019
Channelview resident kills 3 suspected burglars inside home
Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County
Family threaten to be evicted because of two-year-old ill son
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
16-year-old accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend
Show More
Mayor wants there to be Lizzo Day in Houston
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
4 gifts you can order that will arrive by Christmas
Gorgeous start to your week, but here's what Christmas will bring
Here's where you can volunteer this holiday season
More TOP STORIES News