ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Adam Rippon joins 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' as judge

(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP|ABC)

Dancing with the Stars is getting a "little" makeover.

When Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs in the fall, figure skater Adam Rippon will join choreographer Mandy Moore and pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy at the judges table.


All three judges have a connection to the original show. Moore has choreographed dances for the show. Chmerkovskiy is a longtime pro partner who has snagged the Mirror Ball twice. Rippon is the most recent celebrity winner, having won the all-athletes edition in the spring.

Good Morning America announced the judges on Monday. The cast has yet to be announced, but it will include kid celebrities paired up with junior ballroom stars.


A new season of the original Dancing with the Stars is also airing this fall. The cast for that has yet to be announced.

Don't miss Dancing with the Stars: Juniors at 8 p.m. on Sundays on ABC beginning Oct. 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingchildrenfamilyABCcelebrity
Related
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
EA Sports lets fans make female player in NBA Live 19 game
Obama's spotted dancing at Beyonce and Jay-Z concert
Demi Lovato's 911 call from Hollywood Hills home released
Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen killed after 17-year-old driver loses control, hits tree
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
TSA program secretly watches passengers on planes
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
Homeless Texas A&M graduate hands out resumes on the street
Show More
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with a delicious discount!
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Simone Biles wins first competition since 2016 Olympics
Swimmers and surfers flee water as shark devours seal
More News