Arts & Entertainment

Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on 'Game of Thrones'

The penultimate episode of "Game of Thrones" featured many familiar faces from previous seasons and one from a very different part of television.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a very brief cameo, but fans are split whether it was before the battle at King's Landing or a man running during the battle.

The NFL star promoted the show as Lord Rodgers of Greenwater Bay before the season, but his role was a bit more minor.



Fans say they can barely spot Rodgers star in a row of archers with the Golden company.



Other fans seemed to spot Rodgers again later in the episode, but his character went up in flames faster than Green Bay's Super Bowl chances last year.



The few eagle-eyed fans that spotted Rodgers seemed to be Vikings fans with most of the jokes at his expense.







"Game of Thrones" has featured a few celebrities before. Most notable was Ed Sheeran appearing as a Lannister soldier in the first episode of season seven. Since the backlash from that cameo, the stars have appeared in much more subtle roles.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney made a quick appearance in the beginning of this season. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss also made a brief appearance this season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnfltelevisiongreen bay packershbo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News