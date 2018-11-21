AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --An 11-year-old Tejano singer from Austin is celebrating a historic victory.
Mia Garcia is now the youngest person to win a Tejano Music Award. She took home a trophy for Best New Female Artist during the show held at the San Antonio Event Center on Nov. 17.
Garcia posted about her big moment the next day on her Facebook page, calling it "a dream come true."
"All the glory and honor to God for blessing me with my talents to share with all my family, friends, and fans," she said.
Garcia says that she became influenced to sing by her mom, who was also a singer.
They started performing together at karaoke restaurants. She went on to record her first song at 5 years old. She now has five songs under her belt.
In a post online, Garcia said, "A lot of people call me the future Selena. I want to live up to that. But I want to be my own person. I want to be Mia."
She certainly appears to be carving out her own path.
Garcia is also one of the youngest people to receive a proclamation of her own day in Austin by Mayor Steve Adler and Governor Greg Abbott. Oct. 5 is officially Mia Garcia Day.
When she's not performing, she's staying busy with gymnastics, guitar, karate and swimming.
Congratulations, Mia!