Arts & Entertainment

*NSYNC reunites during Ariana Grande's headlining set at Coachella

INDIO, California (KTRK) -- From tearin' up my heart to tearin' up the stage, boy band *NSYNC reunited to perform and it was all orchestrated by Ariana Grande.

Grande brought the guys out during her set at Coachella Sunday night, and judging by the reaction from the crowd, this was the 90s throwback moment we've been waiting for.

Frontman Justin Timberlake was absent (he's busy wrapping up his tour), but the group didn't miss a beat.

Instead, Grande slid in as a more than capable fifth member, joining the guys as they danced to their hit "Tearin' Up My Heart" - an oldie but a goodie.

Grande appeared to hint that a reunion was coming, tweeting a clip of *NSYNC performing "I Drive Myself Crazy" during a pay-per-view special a few days before Coachella.



She also posted a clip of herself singing "Tearin' Up My Heart," another sign of things to come.



Could we see more *NSYNC reunions in the future? That answer eludes us for now, but we know the guys did at least enjoy their time in the Coachella spotlight.

Member Joey Fatone said it "was a great time and chance to perform with my brothers once again!"



The special appearances didn't end with *NSYNC. Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Mase also worked the crowd with the "7 rings" starlet.

Grande will headline Coachella again this weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniamusicariana grandecoachella
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News