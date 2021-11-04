Arts & Entertainment

Disney's colorful animated film 'Encanto' merges music, magic and family

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Disney's latest animated film "Encanto" tells the tale of the Madrigal family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical charmed place called the Encanto.

The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Every child, except one - Mirabel.

But when she discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

"Encanto" features original songs by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who said for this film, he was excited to be working with the production team from the very beginning.

"It sort of went both ways. I would write songs that would inspire the animators. I would see the designs the animators were making of the characters, and that would in turn would inspire my writing. And so on and so on," said Miranda. "The joy of really getting to be there early means that we got to influence each other a lot."

The film held its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday. "Encanto" is in theaters Nov. 24.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

