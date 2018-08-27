EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4032682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say Kristina Hardin was intoxicated when she crashed into three people as they were walking on E. Davis Street.

A woman had to undergo an emergency C-section Saturday because of complications she suffered as a victim in a drunk driving crash.Porterville police arrested 27-year-old Carlos Ortiz after they found out his blood alcohol content was 0.17 -- more than twice the legal limit -- when he ran a stop sign at Morton and York and crashed into another car, where the pregnant woman was a passenger.Police say Ortiz also had a suspended license because of a prior DUI. He was in jail Sunday morning with a $100,000 bond.Officers say the mother and child should make a full recovery. Her husband also suffered injuries in the crash and doctors are treating him at a different hospital.