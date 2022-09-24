Second suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of Lamar HS student in May on Ella Lee Lane

The suspects drove off in a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser and traveled northbound on Tanglewilde Street, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Court records show that charges were filed against a second suspect for his role in the fatal shooting of a Lamar High School student.

The video above is from a previous report: 'He was a good boy': 14-year-old boy dies days after being shot in west Houston, police say

The suspect, Abdon Enriquez,17, is charged with capital murder after he and Ramiro Hernandez,17, are accused of killing 14-year-old Axel Turcios.

Axel was in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 9545 Ella Lee Lane at about 8:10 p.m. on May 6 when Hernandez and Enriquez allegedly approached him, according to Sgt. Cullen Duncan of HPD Homicide Division.

One or both of the suspects opened fire and struck Axel. It is believed that Hernandez and Enriquez took items from the 14-year-old.

The two suspects fled the scene in a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Tanglewilde Street.

Axel was transported in critical condition to a hospital by paramedics. He was pronounced dead the following day.

Turcios' family attended a press conference at the Houston Police Department Headquarters on May 19 and asked for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

After that press conference, detectives received information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

On July 7 after further investigation, the first suspect, Hernandez, was arrested and charged with capital murder for his alleged role, two months after Axel's death.

On Sept. 22, Enriquez was arrested four months after and is awaiting a court appearance.