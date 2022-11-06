Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder

Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.

TOMBALL, Texas -- A Tomball woman was shot and killed in her own driveway while setting up for a garage sale nearly four years ago, and investigators have recently revealed the murder weapon that was used.

Elizabeth "Liz" Barreza, 29, was shot four times at point-blank range in January 2019 by a suspect wearing a disguise as she was setting up for a garage sale in the Princeton Place subdivision.

The garage sale was for a wedding anniversary trip for her and her husband, Segio Barraza.

"We need justice for Liz because we don't understand why," Sergio Barraza, her husband, said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage of the shooter and the shooter's truck. Investigators have confirmed for the first time that the gun used in the killing was a revolver.

Police have not caught the suspect.

In the surveillance footage, A 2013 or newer Nissan Frontier Pro X4 Crew Cab is seen stopping in front of Barraza's home. Police said that she was seen greeting the suspect, appearing to say hello. That's when the shots are heard.

According to investigators, the suspect drove away but allegedly came back to ensure that Barraza was, in fact, dead.

Officials called the act calculated and one without pity.

Barraza's family has put out a reward worth $50,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

They also launched a website with all the information and its entirety about the case whokilledlizbarraza.com

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.