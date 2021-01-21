Boy Scout's family celebrates his life and birthday after camp death

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Cypress Boy Scout Elijah Knight passed away in 2018 when a tree fell on his tent at a camp in Georgia.
His father Stephen still remembers receiving the phone call, and telling his wife that their son died.
In the two and a half years since, the Cypress family has tried to keep Elijah's memory alive. They repeat his favorite phrase often, "Start everything with kindness and the end will be okay." They have also started a nonprofit in his honor called Kindness to Action, hoping to inspire people around the world to be kind, and turn that kindness into action to help others.
To celebrate what would have been Elijah's 17th birthday on Jan. 21, the family has also created special Kindness Coins. They will be awarded by Kindness Ambassadors around the world to recognize and encourage those who embody kindness, generosity and compassion.
If you would like to learn more about Kindness to Action, visit their website.
