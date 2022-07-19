Houston man accused of killing 72-year-old also charged in murders of 3 others in Colorado

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man accused of stabbing a 72-year-old man to death is also charged in the murders of three people in Denver, Colorado, including a 4-year-old child.In the Houston case, 24-year-old Elijah Hood was arrested in the stabbing of Larry Bob, who was found dead in his apartment at 6415 West Lake Houston Parkway at about 5:40 p.m. on May 8.Hood is charged with murder.Officers were called to do a welfare check at Bob's apartment after family had not heard from him following a meeting with who they described as a suspicious person earlier that day.When police arrived to the apartment, they found the victim dead with multiple stab wounds, officials said.According to authorities, Bob was visiting with family that morning when he abruptly left the gathering and went to meet someone at another location.At the time, no description of that person was given.The next day, on May 9, Hood was taken into custody in Denver after a separate triple homicide investigation by the Denver Police Department.In the Colorado investigation, Hood has been charged in the murders of 4-year-old Me'Khi Parham Allen, 65-year-old Denise Hood and 23-year-old Donne Allen, Jr.All three had been shot multiple times.Hood is charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death and one count of first degree burglary.While investigating the Colorado killings, officials identified Hood as the suspect in Bob's death.