Democrats and Republicans both worry about election interference

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With 75 days before Election Day, both Democrats and Republicans are voicing their concern about the integrity of voting.On Tuesday, the Senate released volume five of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.The report concluded the rival nation actively tried to influence the results, and other intelligence officials have suggested not only are they at it again, but so are the nations of Iran and China."We don't want anyone interfering in our elections," said President Trump's campaign spokesperson Kimberly Guilfoyle. "I'm concerned about foreign interference, I'm concerned about domestic interference, I'm concerned about mail in voting, which really has no structure, which really undermines the integrity of the voting process. "The president does not want widespread mail-in voting.The Postmaster General, Republican donor and Trump appointee Louis DeJoy, has stalled plans to streamline the postal service ahead of the election after nationwide backlash. But there are fears the damage is already done. The Postmaster testifies before congress on Friday.Former Texas congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke told Eyewitness News he and others are working to make sure people's votes are counted."I think we have attacks on our democracy from within the country," said O'Rourke. "It was very clear that Russia was involved in our elections in 2016. Very clear that they will try to interfere again in 2020. We all must remain vigilant and protect the sanctity of that ballot box and then insure that we are exercising our right to vote."The president's team is already planning lawsuits across the country to challenge results, if needed.Democrats are also telling voters to have a plan before they cast their ballots.They suggests you know when and where to cast your ballot, and be prepared to stand in line to make sure your vote is counted.