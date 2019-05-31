79-year-old woman allegedly raped by maintenance man at her senior living facility

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A maintenance man at a senior living facility is accused of sexually assaulting a 79-year-old resident."He's an animal. He's very strong," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.Webster police says Omar Reyes worked at Baybrook Park Retirement Center for eight years.Police were called to investigate the sexual assault in early May after the victim made an outcry for an unrelated medical appointment while she was in the hospital."He needs to go to jail," said the woman. "I don't know if they help him in there or not, but this man needs help. He's got a serious problem. He's sick."On May 24, Reyes was charged with aggravated sexual assault. He is currently out on a $30,000 bond.ABC13 Eyewitness News found Reyes at his home and asked him about the charges, but he ran away."Did you sexually assault those ladies?""No."Webster police detectives said during the course of their investigation, they talked to numerous residents of Baybrook Park, and many said Reyes harassed them over the years.Detectives believe several women have moved out of the complex because of Reyes, and others may be victims."Is this something he's done long term or is this a one time incident? Are there more victims out there?" asked Webster Assistant Police Chief Pete Bacon. "Is he using his position as a maintenance man to target women? This is something we still need to figure out.""I just personally experienced, when I first moved in here, that he just walked right in my apartment and didn't announce maintenance or anything. That was very frightening," one resident said. "I mean, this has been going on for years and years and years, and he finally got caught."On May 17, after the victim reported the rape, management at the complex sent out a message to residents saying that Omar was "on a leave of absence."Baybrook Park is owned by the Harris County Housing Authority and is privately managed.The housing authority says Reyes has since been fired, and it's fully cooperating with investigators.