Elderly man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Harris County

Sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Pear Tree Lane.

An elderly man and woman have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north Harris County.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating in the 900 block of Pear Tree Lane. This is not far from the Hardy Toll Road and FM 1960.

Homicide investigators are on their way to the home where the two bodies were found, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

