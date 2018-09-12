@HCSOTexas Deputies are at the 900 block of Pear Tree Lane (North Harris County), at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide involving an elderly male and female. Homicide & CSU investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/GpnTyxlVDr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 13, 2018

An elderly man and woman have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north Harris County.Sheriff's deputies are investigating in the 900 block of Pear Tree Lane. This is not far from the Hardy Toll Road and FM 1960.Homicide investigators are on their way to the home where the two bodies were found, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.