eiffel tower

Paris police briefly evacuate Eiffel Tower after bomb threat

PARIS -- Paris police briefly evacuated the Eiffel Tower and blockaded the surrounding area Wednesday after a phone-in bomb threat.

All tourists inside the monument were evacuated after an anonymous caller phoned police Wednesday morning and said a bomb had been placed inside the tower, according to an official with the tower's management company. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.


Police blocked off the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza, but started lifting the barricades about two hours later. An officer at the scene told The Associated Press that police found no signs of the threatened bomb.

Some tourists were still walking in the area during the police operation, including a group speaking Russian and carrying a bottle of Champagne.


The 131-year-old tower gets about 25,000 tourists daily in normal years, but visits are down this year because of coronavirus travel restrictions. While the Eiffel Tower is scheduled to be open every day, it occasionally closes because of suicide threats, bomb threats or labor strikes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bomb threateiffel towerfrancetourism
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EIFFEL TOWER
Instagram's most-liked pics, most-followed celebs of 2017
World landmarks pay tribute to Spain
City of love: Top 5 spots in Paris
World landmarks pay tribute to Manchester
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FIRST LIGHT: Some roads remain flooded after Beta
Rain expected to clear out of Houston area later today
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken in stolen car in Dallas
Body found during search for missing fisherman in Brays Bayou
100k gallons of wastewater spilled in 5 Houston locations
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Beta to move out of the area today
Show More
Water receding in areas still flooded from Beta
How to find your vehicle after it has been towed
Video tour of severe weather around Houston Tuesday night
Hwy 288 reopens after Beta turns it into lake
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, September 23
More TOP STORIES News