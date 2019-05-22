'It's very exciting': Thousands declare college plans at YES Prep Senior Signing Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of graduating seniors proudly declared their college plans Tuesday at the annual YES Prep Senior Signing Day at NRG Park, and for many, it's a celebration they've been waiting for."It made me feel accomplished and successful," said senior Mirajah Jorgensen, who plans on attending the University of Houston.There were many proud parents in the audience, including Ana Salinas. She's a single mother, who often times worked several jobs to support her two children."I feel like a proud mom," Ana boasted. "All my hard work paid off."Her son, Marcus, announced he will be attending Houston Baptist University."I'm just happy," Ana said. "I can't even say it, because who knew he could make it this far."Marcus agreed, and said it's taken a lot to get where he is today."I've been watching this for eight years now, and now that I'm finally here and able to experience this and all this energy, it's very exciting," Marcus said.For YES Prep Principal Bryan Reed, the annual event is his favorite day of the year."When you understand our students stories, and the headwinds they face, and you understand the resilience they have, nothing fills me more to see these culminating moments," Reed said.