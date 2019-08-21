University of Houston unveils renderings of new College of Medicine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston System unveiled its renderings for the College of Medicine building Thursday morning.Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, along with heads of the university took part in a ceremonial bill signing."This cutting-edge medical school building is not only vital to fulfilling our mission of innovating health care delivery, but it signifies our connection to the community and collaboration within the university," said Dr. Stephen Spann, founding dean of the College of Medicine.The four-story, 150,000-square-foot building will be located along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, across from MacGregor Park.Construction for the building will begin in spring 2020, and is expected to be completed in summer 2022.UH said it will also finalize a partnership with HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division (Hospital Corporation of America) to bring 103 first-year resident positions to the Houston area by 2020, and expand to 309 total resident positions by 2024.The university plans to fund the 10-year startup phase through approximately one-third legislative appropriations, one-third philanthropy and one-third intellectual property revenue, the university said.Officials expect full enrollment to be 480 students and 130 faculty and support staff.Currently, UH has health professional training in nursing, pharmacy, optometry and social work.