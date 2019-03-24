What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC facility fire

Team members are replacing school air filters. They have already been replaced at San Jacinto Elementary, Deer Park High School-North Campus, and Deer Park Junior High. Crews are currently working at the Deepwater-area schools.

Maintenance team members are also washing down playground equipment to make it clean and safe for students when they return.

Maintenance employees are also walking school grounds to identify additional needs.

Air systems will be activated prior to students returning so that stagnant air can cycle through the air handlers, eliminating odors and refreshing the air inside the buildings.

As crews continue cleaning up the spills following ITC facility's flare-up on Friday, school districts around the area are preparing for the school week.While a couple of school districts have announced classes will resume on Monday, other districts, like Deer Park ISD and La Porte ISD are still debating whether students will have to return on Monday or not.Here's what some of the districts have said so far: