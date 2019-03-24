What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC facility fire

While a couple of school districts have announced classes will resume on Monday, other districts, like Deer Park ISD and La Porte ISD are still debating whether students will have to return on Monday or not.
Here's what some of the districts have said so far:
CHANNELVIEW ISD: Channelview ISD campuses and departments will resume regular operating hours tomorrow, Monday, March 25, 2019. The district will continue to monitor reports and collaborate with local officials to keep our community safe. We will provide updates through our district website www.cvisd.org and Twitter @ChannelviewISD.
DEER PARK ISD: We'd like to share some additional facts for parents and community members regarding the past week:
Deer Park ISD participated in at least one conference call with emergency officials each day (sometimes several calls a day). The District was in frequent contact with the City of Deer Park's Office of Emergency Management. On Tuesday, when school was in session, teachers and other employees worked hard to establish normal routines for students who were at school.
On days when there was the potential for air quality to be less than favorable and school was canceled, the air handlers at our schools and other facilities were inactive.
When it's time for children to safely return to school, buildings will be ready for them. Our maintenance team members are working this weekend to address the following needs:
- Team members are replacing school air filters. They have already been replaced at San Jacinto Elementary, Deer Park High School-North Campus, and Deer Park Junior High. Crews are currently working at the Deepwater-area schools.
- Maintenance team members are also washing down playground equipment to make it clean and safe for students when they return.
- Maintenance employees are also walking school grounds to identify additional needs.
- Air systems will be activated prior to students returning so that stagnant air can cycle through the air handlers, eliminating odors and refreshing the air inside the buildings.
Please note: No decision has been made about whether or not school will resume on Monday.
GALENA PARK ISD: Galena Park ISD classes and activities will resume on Monday, March 25. All campuses, transportation services and the administration building will be operating on their regular schedules.
LA PORTE ISD:La Porte ISD is maintaining close communication with local and area emergency management officials and we have scheduled a 7:30 p.m. conference call with those officials to help determine whether we will have school on Monday. We will confirm our decision with a callout to students and staff immediately following the conference call. This information also will be posted on our website, our mobile app and our Twitter account, @lpisd. Please click on the headline to see how we are preparing for school this coming week.
PASADENA ISD:Parents, thank you for your continued patience during the events surrounding the ITC Fire. I wanted to provide you with an update as of 5:00 p.m., March 24, 2019. The district will participate in a conference call with Harris County Emergency Management and area superintendents at 7:30 p.m. tonight. At that time, emergency officials will provide the most recent available information about the ongoing recovery at the fire site and the effect on local air quality. A decision will be made after the call tonight about whether or not to have school tomorrow, March 25, 2019. We will notify everyone of this decision after this meeting
SHELDON ISD: Tomorrow - Monday, March 25 - has been changed to an instructional day for students.
Although Monday was originally scheduled as a Staff Development Day on the school year calendar, it is necessary that we make up one of the three instructional days that were lost because of last week's chemical fire incidents in Deer Park.