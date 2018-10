A longtime high school employee is being moved to another school after he allegedly pushed a student.Surveillance video from inside the Connecticut school shows the student walking away as Frank Redente Jr. pushed him from behind.The incident happened in May 2018.An independent investigation was conducted because Redente is the son of A New Haven board member.According to WTNH , the school district suspended Redente for 15 days without pay, and ordered him to attend anger management training.Redente declined to talk, but released a written statement: