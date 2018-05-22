EDUCATION

Valedictorian forced to remove references to God from speech

SCIOTA, Illinois (KTRK) --
Graduation was supposed to be one of the best moments in life for Sam Blackledge, but the valedictorian of West Prairie High School in Sciota, Illinois, says the experience was one of the worst.

Blackledge says he is considering taking legal action against the high school after he was told to remove parts of his speech that referenced his Christian faith.

Minutes before he was set to deliver the speech, Blackledge said the principal asked him to remove the parts of his speech that specifically mentioned God.

"There's always people out there that will go against what I have to say, and nobody always agrees, but I believe this is the truth. It's impacted my life, and I wanted to share the hope of Christ with others," Blackledge said.

The school has not responded publicly, but Blackledge says he has a meeting with the superintendent tomorrow.
