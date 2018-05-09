UH's oldest graduate already planning next move to help senior citizens

It's graduation season and the oldest member of University of Houston's class of 2018 is already planning his next move.Stephen Doiron, 75, will receive his master of arts in English.The former journalist and Air Force vet has found a new purpose in higher education.Instead of heading to university commencement, Doiron plans to stay at home and work on designing a graduate program for senior citizens. The program would be taught in the community at places such as the YMCA or local church.He predicts it will take a least a year to finalize his proposal.