Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Ridgecrest Roadrunners of Spring Branch ISD on Wednesday, November 8th.Travis visited Ridgecrest Elementary in Spring Branch where the 3rd through 5th grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. The students gave a warm welcome to Travis with many beautifully crafted signs. He thanks Ms. Knowlton for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!