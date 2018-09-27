Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Hitchcock Primary Bullpups of Hitchcock ISD on Wednesday, September 26th.Travis visited Hitchcock Primary in Hitchcock where the 1st and 2nd grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks Ms. Braunsdorf, Ms. Chambers, and Ms. Morgan for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!