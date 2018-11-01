Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Clark Cowboys of Goose Creek CISD on Wednesday, October 31st.Travis visited Clark Elementary in Baytown where 700 students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. Cedar Bayou flooded out many of the school's families during Hurricane Harvey, but the Cowboys are back and better than ever! He thanks Ms. Circello for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!