EDUCATION

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Clark Cowboys in Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Clark Cowboys in Baytown

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Clark Cowboys of Goose Creek CISD on Wednesday, October 31st.

Travis visited Clark Elementary in Baytown where 700 students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. Cedar Bayou flooded out many of the school's families during Hurricane Harvey, but the Cowboys are back and better than ever! He thanks Ms. Circello for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolschool visit
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
Mom of 5 who graduated from TSU law school passes bar exam
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
More Education
Top Stories
Waller County deputy killed in crash during severe storm
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded 288
Baby found dead in swing reportedly 'died of diaper rash'
Multiple children hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Pizza employee killed in wreck during Halloween storms
Man narrowly escaped injury when car smashed into bedroom
Tree nearly falls on Clear Lake man during storm
Show More
Video shows tornado touching down in Eagle Lake
Neighbors wake up to aftermath of dangerous Halloween storms
Bikers descend on Galveston Island for Lone Star Rally
Downtown building collapse scatters rubble into street
Severe storms with lightning slammed parts of SE Texas
More News