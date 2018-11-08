EDUCATION

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Bear Creek Cougars in Bear Creek Village

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Bear Creek Cougars in Katy ISD

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Bear Creek Cougars of Katy ISD on Wednesday, November 8th.

Travis visited Bear Creek Elementary in Bear Creek Village where the kindergarten students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. The students gave a warm welcome to Travis with many creative signs. He thanks Ms. Robinson for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolschool visit
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher commits suicide in classroom: Lamar CISD
Marching band spells out racial slur during half time show
KIPP program offers peer mediation course for students
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Green Valley Elementary of Galena Park ISD
More Education
Top Stories
13 dead including gunman in California nightclub shooting
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fall
Thompson sentenced 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
Chauna Thompson quietly leaves court after husband's sentencing
Dad charged after alleged DWI crash kills his 8-year-old son
Show More
Nurse accused of allegedly giving illegal Botox injections
What you need to know about Nutcracker Market
VIDEO: Man without pants falls through ceiling of Waffle House
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Heavy storms with lightning take aim at Houston area
More News