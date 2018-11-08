Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Bear Creek Cougars of Katy ISD on Wednesday, November 8th.Travis visited Bear Creek Elementary in Bear Creek Village where the kindergarten students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. The students gave a warm welcome to Travis with many creative signs. He thanks Ms. Robinson for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!