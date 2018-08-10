EDUCATION

Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian, earns $10,000 scholarship

EMBED </>More Videos

Ivry Hall is at the airport right now, headed to Alabama State University. He has overcome a number of challenges in his life to get this point.

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
Ivry Hall is headed to Alabama State University. He has overcome a number of challenges in his life to get to this point.

Hall turned 18 last month and is making Chicago proud.

"I grew up on the South Side, Englewood, 64th and Laflin. My mom did a lot of moving, but that's where I spent most of my childhood," Hall said.

Hall's childhood was filled with trouble.

"Gang banging. I used to smoke when I was little," Hall said.

He also dropped out of school.

"I did a lot of stuff. That's just from the image I was seeing, so I wanted to do it, too," he said.

Then his single mom got cancer. Hall was 12.

"When my mom passed away, I was so hurt. And I just wanted to do better," he said.

He went back to school, and eventually attended Tilden High School. He was living with a cousin who moved to Harvey. It took nearly two hours to get to class.

"I had to get on three buses and one train!" Hall said.

"I don't believe in giving up, and I think that failure is not an option," Hall said.

When he was a senior, his dad died of lung failure.

"Of course, I lost my mom. I lost my dad. I wish they were still here to see what I've accomplished now, but they're not. Everything is not going to come as you want it," he said.

Through the struggles, the Rev. Michael Pfleger has been a rock along with St. Sabina Church, sports and an Englewood boxing gym run by Sally Hazelgrove.

"They are like, 'Ivry, you're going to be something. You're so smart.' And that stuff encouraged me to do good," he said.

"No pity party. No poor me. He was just a young brother who wanted the best for himself and others," said Father Pfleger.

"I always wished that I could graduate valedictorian, and look, I did," Hall said. "I was beyond happy."

Now, with a $10,000 scholarship from a St. Sabina program, he's headed to Alabama State University. His boxing mentor, Sally, has influenced his choices.

"Major in business, so I can open up my own business. I'm not for sure what I want to open up, but I want to help people, like she's doing," he said.

"I'm going to go to college and graduate, so I'm going to find a way to study. I'm going to find a way to do everything without giving up. If I give up, I will be just like everybody that I know," Hall said.

Instead, he's determined to succeed.

"You have to give your 100 percent in everything you do. Once you give up, you'll only be used to giving up. At least try. If you can't do it, continue to try," he said.

After all he's overcome, Hall is headed to the next stage.

"This is the exact beginning. This is the start of a new life," he said.

SEE ALSO: Law student overcomes obstacles and graduates in front of 3 sons
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationcollegeboxinghigh schoolfeel goodu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
New charter school in Spring preps students for game of life
Houston high school named biggest standout in Texas
How to prepare your kids to head back to school
More Education
Top Stories
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center
Teen describes moments before she was pushed off bridge
More News