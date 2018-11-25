A person standing on a corner with a sign asking for money for food is not rare in Houston. A study released this year by Temple University finds that college students can fall into the homeless category, because of having to make a choice between housing and food, and high tuition.The categories are called home and food insecurity. The study also found that among two-year colleges, or junior colleges, nearly half of the students voiced those insecurities.Houston Community College found those insecurities multiplied after Hurricane Harvey."They lost their jobs, they lost their cars, and we have students who work two jobs part-time. Without a job, they can't provide food for their families," said HCC Associate Vice Chancellor Frances Villigran-Glover.The remarkable thing is that many of those students continued to come to class."Some of them had to travel several hours just to get to class," she said.Instructors noticed some of the students were struggling and were falling into unacceptable academic performance levels. The college took notice, and provided counselors to get them back on track, despite their circumstances."We trained our faculty and staff to really look at the symptoms our students are communicating and not be shameful about it," Villigran-Glover said. Food pantries were set up at HCC campuses for students in need. A clothes closet program providing work and interview-ready attire was also set up.A documentary highlighting HCC's outreach to its homeless students was also produced, called "Invisible." Among the contributors was HCC film student Justice Butler, who was homeless, but encouraged to enroll at HCC.