Students walk out of Wheatley High School

Hundreds of students at Wheatley High School were spotted walking out of class Thursday morning.Students told Eyewitness News that they are protesting the alleged transfer of their assistant principal Sandra Walker.Walker was reportedly reassigned to Albert Thomas Middle School.SkyEye was over the high school where many students were walking around with signs and pictures of the former assistant principal.School officials said someone pulled a fire alarm, which allowed the kids to protest and technically not break any rules.Many of the students went back inside after the fire alarm was over.The reason behind the principal's transfer has not been immediately released.