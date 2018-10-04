EDUCATION

Wheatley High School students walk out to protest the transfer of assistant principal

EMBED </>More Videos

Students walk out of Wheatley High School

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of students at Wheatley High School were spotted walking out of class Thursday morning.

Students told Eyewitness News that they are protesting the alleged transfer of their assistant principal Sandra Walker.

Walker was reportedly reassigned to Albert Thomas Middle School.

SkyEye was over the high school where many students were walking around with signs and pictures of the former assistant principal.

School officials said someone pulled a fire alarm, which allowed the kids to protest and technically not break any rules.

Many of the students went back inside after the fire alarm was over.

The reason behind the principal's transfer has not been immediately released.

EMBED More News Videos

Students walk out of Wheatley High School

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudentshigh school
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
ABC13's Samica Knight honored for her work with public education
Violent brawl breaks out between school employee and student
Students create board game focused on deportation
Financial aid rolls out new phone-friendly application
More Education
Top Stories
Person killed by METRORail train while crossing tracks
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
Tropical disturbance could develop in the Gulf next week
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Crosby ISD schools placed on lockout for potential threat
Show More
Fortnite can be as addictive as heroin, health experts say
Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit
Transgender student not allowed to run for homecoming queen
Day care teacher fired after leaving children unattended
Suspect trying to steal wine beats worker who confronted him
More News