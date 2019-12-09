South Houston Chess Club bringing students together

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- South Houston High School officially has a chess club, again.The school's previous club closed several years ago, but students asked administrators to start it up again this year."You don't have to be a master chess coach, you just have to be a great motivator," said chess club coach Neyluz Dominguez. "Once you learn how to move the pieces, just go for a win."Gretchen Prado, 15, started playing chess as a first grader in Cuba.Now, she says the game has helped her adjust to life in South Houston."Chess was a major part of my life in Cuba. It's one of the things that helped me integrate into my new school," explained Prado. "I can make new friends through it."