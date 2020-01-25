Education

Iowa school district skipping Valentine's Day for 'Give Love' parties

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Not everyone is in love with Valentine's Day.

A school district in Iowa is no longer celebrating the holiday.

Instead the Waukee Community School District tells WHO-DT that it plans to hold what's called "Give Love" parties in the spring.

"Our motto in Waukee is 'give love,'" said Amy Varcoe, the district's community director. "And so a lot of what will happen in our buildings on that day are cards for retirement communities, our law enforcement, police, fire, military and teaching our students how to give back in a big way."

The decision was based on community and educator input.

Varcoe said the feedback shows fewer families in the area embrace the holiday, which can also be time-consuming for teachers.

Ultimately, the district said it hopes the parties will be more inclusive than traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationiowaholidayvalentine's dayschoolsloveu.s. & worldteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old killed when car rolls back and hits her, sheriff says
Rush to repair homes damaged by explosion before rain tonight
Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning
Friend of victim shares moments leading up to fatal explosion
SkyDrone13 gives view of devastation left behind by blast
$1M worth of Corvettes trapped inside flattened buildings
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
Show More
Officials seek answers to deadly blast as investigation continues
The best of ABC13+ EaDo
Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor
Taco truck customer robbed and shot, police say
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News