School closings due to shelter-in-place in Deer Park after elevated benzene levels at ITC

A number of districts are cancelling classes due to the most recent incident at the ITC facility, where elevated benzene levels were detected.
The districts issued the following statements:
Deer Park ISD: School is canceled for today, March 21, due to unfavorable air quality conditions based on current monitoring results in parts of the district.
La Porte ISD: La Porte ISD is closed Thursday, March 21, because of a change in air quality conditions in the area of this week's fire.
Pasadena ISD: The Deer Park Fire is a very dynamic situation. This morning at 5 a.m., we were notified that the City of Deer Park is being put in a shelter-in-place. We have been advised by our own city officials to cancel school today. Therefore, Pasadena ISD will be closed today, March 21, 2019. We apologize for the late decision, but understand we are doing the best we can with the most up-to-date information. Our goal is always to keep our students and staff safe. We will inform you once we have additional information.
Channelview ISD: Channelview ISD campuses and departments will be closed today, Thursday, March 21, due to a change in air quality conditions around the site of this week's fire at the ITC Deer Park Plant.
Sheldon ISD:Sheldon ISD administrators have decided to cancel school today, Thursday, March 21, due to the shelter-in-place that went into effect early this morning in the Deer Park area.
Galena Park ISD: Galena Park ISD has canceled classes and activities for Thursday, March 21, 2019. All campuses, transportation services and activities will be closed.
San Jacinto College: All San Jacinto College campuses and the district offices will be closed today, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Students and employees should listen to local officials for updates on the situation and for any actions they need to take specific to where they live.
The San Jacinto College Office of Emergency Management and administration team will continue to monitor the situation.
Clear Horizons Early College High School: The school will be closed today, March 21, due to San Jacinto College being closed. All other campuses will operate on a normal schedule. We're continuing to monitor the situation in Deer Park with Emergency Management. We'll provide updates as needed.
KIPP East End, Northeast and Southeast campuses: Due to the proximity of the campuses to the shelter-in-place issued in Deer Park, classes will be canceled today, Thursday, March 21, 2019.
The closures affect the following campuses:
Northeast Campus, which includes KIPP Legacy, KIPP Polaris, KIPP Voyage, KIPP Northeast College prep
East End Campus, which includes KIPP Intrepid, KIPP Explore
South East Campus, which includes KIPP Climb, KIPP Prime
Texas Chiropractic College Texas Chiropractic College is closed today due to air quality issues.
