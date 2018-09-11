EDUCATION

School brings back paddling as form of student discipline

EMBED </>More Videos

The school even sent parents a consent to paddle form, asking if they're ok with administrators hitting their child with a wooden paddle.

AUGUSTA, Georgia --
Students at the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics are returning to their classrooms with a new policy that is reinstating an old-fashioned form of discipline, paddling.

"In this school we take discipline very seriously," said GSCI Superintendent Jody Boulineau.

The K through nine charter school sent parents a "consent to paddle" form, asking them if they're OK with administrators hitting their child with a wooden paddle, WRDW reported.

"It's just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary toolbox," said Boulineau. "There's no obligation. It's not required, so a parent can either give consent for us to use that as a disciplinary measure, or they can deny consent."

The consent form states:

"The student will be taken to an office behind closed doors. The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle."

According to the form, the student will receive no more than three licks.

The parents' responses are something Boulineau says have been across the board.

"'Great! It's about time. We're so glad that this is happening again. They should never have taken it out of school.' All the way to, 'Oh my goodness, I can't believe you're doing that,'" said Boulineau.

Boulineau says that they will have a "three strike" policy, which means the paddling will not happen until the third offense.

If parents choose to opt out of paddling, they have to agree to up to five days of suspension
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudentseducationu.s. & worldGeorgia
EDUCATION
Fans chant 'build the wall' at high school football game
Waller students put chopstick skills to work in Japan
Teacher suspended for giving test with questions about incest
Special program's livestock show brings Brenham students together
More Education
Top Stories
Chances increasing for tropical depression in the Gulf
Tropical moisture will produce heavy rain throughout the week
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Abused dog on road to recovery with help from Aggie vets
Coyote intrudes homes and wakes up woman in middle of night
Airlines waiving fees because of Hurricane Florence
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Show More
Flooding concerns on minds of Galveston officials once again
TIMELINE: The AJ Armstrong murder case
Autopsy performed on rapper Mac Miller, more tests needed
Fans chant 'build the wall' at high school football game
Photo captures cute bond between boy and stranger
More News