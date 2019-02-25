A new report provides the dangers of being distracted behind the wheel, especially for teenage drivers.The study says teens reaching for objects while driving may increase risk of a crash by sevenfold.It also found that cell phone use alone increased the risk of a crash by threefold.The study followed 84 teenage drivers for four years and recorded teen talking, dancing, and even eating behind the wheel.Remember your risk of crashing increases nearly 30 percent for every second you spend looking away from the road.