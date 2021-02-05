Prairie View A&M experiencing network outages; faculty to resume classes on Monday

PVAMU is continuing to experience network outages impacting major systems. Employees should work remotely tomorrow, February 5, unless their position does not require technology or they are deemed critical. — Prairie View A&M (@PVAMU) February 5, 2021

Students should remain engaged in their textbook material, and faculty will resume class work on Monday. — Prairie View A&M (@PVAMU) February 5, 2021

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Prairie View A&M University is currently experiencing network outages that are impacting the school's systems.In a tweet published Thursday, PVAMU employees will be working from home "unless their position does not require technology or they are deemed critical."Students are being asked to continue their school work at home. Faculty will resume class work on Monday, Feb. 8.