More than 300 Prairie View A&M students without running water over weekend at off-campus housing

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 300 Prairie View A &M students have been without running water over the weekend due to an ongoing water outage.

The students have been dealing with ongoing issues since Friday, Feb. 14, and have been without water since Sunday, Feb. 16.

The water outage has impacted the university's off-campus housing, including the Reserve at Richards Apartments & Panther Hill Apartments. The off-campus housing is not affiliated with Prairie View A &M.

Details remain unclear as to when the water repairs will take place.

ABC13 has previously reported housing-related issues at the Panther Hills Apartments back in 2018 and 2019.

