An Atascocita teen who became partially paralyzed after being hit by a stray bullet made major steps toward his recovery during graduation.Nicholas Tijerina accomplished his goal of walking across the stage when he graduated from Atascocita High School at NRG over the weekend. The emotional moment got a standing ovation.Nicko's family says it has always been a goal for him to walk across the stage at graduation. Luckily, he was able to do that with the assistance of a walker.Right after the shooting that affected his walking, Nicko moved to Houston with family.As soon as Tijerina was able to go back to school, he started at Timberwood Middle School and went on to graduate from Atascocita HS.