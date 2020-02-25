Houston mom creates teddy bears that teach children English and Spanish

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston single mom has created a line of cuddly teddy bears that are teaching kids as young as one their colors, numbers and ABC's in both English and Spanish, at the same time!
"Lunes, martes, miercoles, jueves, viernes, sabado, domingo," said Tori Thomas, a four-year old.
Now, Tori can say the days of the week in Spanish and English thanks to her mom's Cubby Love Bears.
"My journey started back when Tori was one-year-old. I was trying to teach her, her colors in English and Spanish and just couldn't get it," said Tameka Maiden, the creator of Cubby Love Bears.
After this, Maiden had the passion to bring her idea to life. She embedded a voice box in bears to speak English and Spanish, color coding them and bridging the language gap for children as young as one.
"The age group that I would usually focus (on) is when they first start talking." Maiden said. "Research states, as the brain starts developing, the kids are able to learn and pick up things easily."
The color bears set comes with four bears that teach primary colors and each comes with its own bilingual books for $64.99.
"I can take them everywhere," said Tori. "I can take them to the grocery stores and Walmart, H.E.B."
There's the yellow 'Yancy" bear that teaches the days of the week and all the months and 'Ory' the orange bear that says the alphabet and numbers in both English and Spanish. Each bear is $24.99.
"All they do is press the symbol and it speaks for them," Maiden explained. For example, children can push a button on the bear, and it can let parents know when they need to use the restroom.
This concept caught the attention of Houston Rapper 'Trae Da Truth'. He has an autistic son, and they were able to come up with a creative way to ease the frustrations of autistic nonverbal children.
"A lot of problems that we have is communicating," said Trae Da Truth. "We may think they (are) hungry or sleepy. With the bear, they can touch a certain part, that way we don't put them through the frustration. It's majorly needed across the world."
'U-Neek the Gifted Bear' will be available online March 1 for $434.99.
For more information, visit Cubbylovebears.com.
