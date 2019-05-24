Metallica and Lone Star College pair up to grant students $100K in scholarships

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- World-famous rock band Metallica has awarded Lone Star College $100,000 to help students find careers in health care, transportation, oil and gas, and mechatronics.
"This grant supports job skill training that is relevant and very much in need. They are funding items that make it difficult for a working parent or sole family provider to attend a community college for fast-track training," said Linda Leto Head, senior associate vice chancellor. "The grant can help pay for 'wraparound services' such as day care, work uniforms, as well as drug and alcohol tests for students who need assistance."
Metallica is awarding a total of $1 million in grants to 10 additional community colleges across the country to assist more than 1,000 students entering the workforce.
"All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about," said Metallica's drummer Lars Ulrich. "We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same."
