EDUCATION

First-hand lesson: Teacher inspires deaf students with a lot of heart

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher in Katy is inspiring deaf children through real-life lessons that come from the heart. (KTRK)

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A teacher in Katy ISD has a special connection to her students because she's experienced what many of them are going through.

Andrea Alford is deaf but can hear better thanks to a cochlear implant.

However, she works with deaf students and has been teaching for 15 years.

"Each deaf child has unique hearing loss, language needs, social and academic needs," Alford said.

Alford, who teaches at Memorial Parkway Elementary School, says her personal journey started as a toddler.

"I have a progressive hearing loss because of spinal meningitis," she explained.

By the age of 20, she was completely deaf. With the help of a cochlear implant, a device surgically implanted to help restore hearing, Alford can now hear about 89 percent.

Through the Katy ISD Regional Day School Program for the Deaf, she is not only teaching textbook lessons, but real-life lessons for her deaf students.

"I've been in their shoes, so I understand that sometimes we're viewed differently but really we're not," Alford said.

"Think about you going through the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant and they're sitting in the backseat not realizing that mom is speaking. They can't hear," she said. "That's something that I explain. When mom drives through, she's ordering food."

Alford says there's no mistake that she was supposed to be in this position.

"Just to see a student yesterday sign a complete sentence or thought. When I first met him, he just refused to sign. It's just really a blessing," Alford said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdeafteachersKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News