EDUCATION

How to prevent oak tree wilting this spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring is usually an ideal time to spruce up your yard, but you'll want to leave your oak trees alone!

Spring is usually an ideal time to spruce up your yard, but you'll want to leave your oak trees alone!

The Texas A&M Forest Service says oak trees should not be pruned or wounded from February through June to prevent the spread of "oak wilt disease."

This is the time of year that red oaks that have died of the disease can produce a fungus that beetles feed on.

Those beetles then go to wounds on healthy oak trees and infect them.

Wounds can come from pruning, lawnmowers, trimmers, and storms.

Forest agents recommend covering or painting any wound to make them less attractive to insects.

Any kind of paint will work, and you can do that any time of year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationspring
EDUCATION
Principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Cinco Ranch student born with one hand conquers limitations
28 students sickened by Valentine's Day candy and treats
'Sesame Street' launches childhood homelessness initiative
More Education
Top Stories
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Surviving dog from deadly HPD raid to get new home
$1,000 vanishes from aging woman's bank through Zelle
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Home with 'Impeach Trump' sign vandalized on camera
Softball coach charged after alleged attack on grandmother
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
Show More
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
Houston Zoo Camp Zoofari registration now open
Community on edge after 2 men shot to death inside their home
Man's shooting range marriage proposal hits the target
More News