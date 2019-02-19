How to prevent oak tree wilting this spring

Spring is usually an ideal time to spruce up your yard, but you'll want to leave your oak trees alone!The Texas A&M Forest Service says oak trees should not be pruned or wounded from February through June to prevent the spread of "oak wilt disease."This is the time of year that red oaks that have died of the disease can produce a fungus that beetles feed on.Those beetles then go to wounds on healthy oak trees and infect them.Wounds can come from pruning, lawnmowers, trimmers, and storms.Forest agents recommend covering or painting any wound to make them less attractive to insects.Any kind of paint will work, and you can do that any time of year.