When Charles Dickens wrote, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," there was an excellent chance he was not actually talking about the French Revolution, but rather high school.Area students, however, can find comfort in the knowledge that at least they're getting a great education during the four rollercoaster years.According to a new report from Niche.com, one of Texas' - and the nation's - best high school is (or, rather, remains) right here in Houston.Carnegie Vanguard School is listed as the No. 1 standout school in the state (a ranking that recognizes schools making a key difference in their community); the No. 4 school overall in Texas; and also cracked the top 50 in the country, coming in at No. 37.Carnegie Vanguard High School also recently scored well in the U.S News & World Report list of best high schools in the nation, coming in at No. 15 overall. The Inner Loop vanguard school scores high marks for college prep and math proficiency.