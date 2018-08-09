EDUCATION

Houston high school makes the grade as biggest standout in Texas for 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Carnegie Vanguard School listed #1 in the nation

niche.com, texas, school, education, carnegie vanguard school, culturemap houston
HOUSTON, Texas --
When Charles Dickens wrote, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," there was an excellent chance he was not actually talking about the French Revolution, but rather high school.

Area students, however, can find comfort in the knowledge that at least they're getting a great education during the four rollercoaster years.

According to a new report from Niche.com, one of Texas' - and the nation's - best high school is (or, rather, remains) right here in Houston.
Carnegie Vanguard School is listed as the No. 1 standout school in the state (a ranking that recognizes schools making a key difference in their community); the No. 4 school overall in Texas; and also cracked the top 50 in the country, coming in at No. 37.

Carnegie Vanguard High School also recently scored well in the U.S News & World Report list of best high schools in the nation, coming in at No. 15 overall. The Inner Loop vanguard school scores high marks for college prep and math proficiency.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHouston CultureMapcharter schoolhigh schoolHouston
EDUCATION
How to prepare your kids to head back to school
Back-to-school spending expected to be near record high
Katy ISD unveils security upgrades for new school year
Houston teen likely to fly a plane before driving a car
More Education
Top Stories
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
These are three of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean
Pearland kindergarten teacher involved in horrific crash
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Show More
Judge refuses to dismiss murder case against Houston teen
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
More News