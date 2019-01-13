HISD

Houston ISD to start meetings in search of new superintendent Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston ISD wants to hear from you as the school district looks for a permanent superintendent. A meeting will take place Monday night.

It will be the first of many meetings coming up over the next couple of weeks. Trustees want input from the community about the ideal candidate to lead the district.

The meeting will be held at Peck Elementary School at 6 p.m. Another meeting will be held Tuesday night at Pershing Middle School.

On Saturday, the board had a rare meeting to talk about underperforming schools and the possible state takeover.
