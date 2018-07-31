EDUCATION

HISD teachers could have salaries frozen if proposal is approved

Houston ISD is considering freezing teacher salaries in an effort to trim their budget this year.

The school district will vote on the proposal next week. Right now, their pay increase is a "step plan" which is based on years of experience.

If approved, a teacher would not receive a pay increase even if they earned an extra year of experience.

Last month, trustees approved a $2 billion budget that cut $83 million in spending.

HISD projects hundreds of teaching positions will be cut under the approved budget.

