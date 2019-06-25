HISD pitches teacher pay raises up to 8 percent as deadline looms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5364295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Higher learning: Big salaries of local superintendents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The clock is ticking for Houston ISD to have a new budget and give teachers raises.On Tuesday, district leaders addressed the challenge of balancing a budget by Sunday.At debate is whether the district's minimum wage should go up, and it's a concession that Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan wasn't going to make. She said that would result in more layoffs.The HISD school board voted down the proposed budget last week. By state law, the district is required to have it in place by Sunday.A lot of teachers are watching closely. The state required districts give teachers raises.In HISD, leaders want to give teachers raises ranging from 3.5 to 8 percent. But some board members also want to see minimum wage raised for other employees to $15 an hour.If the board decides against the latest proposal, leaders say they'll have a real problem."Our district would basically shut down. I'm very concerned. So this is something we're taking lightly, but we also want to present a balanced budget," Lathan said.So, why not increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour across the board? Leaders say doing so would cost the district $17 million and put the district into a deficit.The school board is expected to vote on the budget on Thursday.