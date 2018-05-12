TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Katy ISD amendment pays superintendent $750,000 to leave district

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside Lance Hindt's contract amendment from Katy ISD. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy ISD's school board approved a contract amendment with superintendent Lance Hindt that would pay the leader a "separation payment" of at least $750,000.

Hindt announced he'd leave the district Jan. 1, 2019 at Thursday night's board meeting. The contract states the board was terminating his contract.

The contract amendment, voted on and approved 7-0 by the Katy board, wasn't released to the public until 4 p.m. Friday.

The superintendent was the fourth highest paid top official, according to TEA data.

RELATED: Katy ISD superintendent accused of plagiarism

Hindt was saddled with allegations of plagiarism and bullying that led to his eventual dismissal.

Board members also voted to engage with a law firm to sue unnamed individuals for defamation.

Pursuing that lawsuit may not be as easy as going to the courthouse, though.

The lawyer hired to pursue the case, David Feldman, has a history of threatening lawsuits on behalf of school boards. An article from the Galveston Daily News in 2007 described a case against an online blogger and referenced a similar case against Alvin ISD parents in the 1980's. Feldman never filed a suit in the Galveston case, he told ABC13. The Alvin case ended with a retraction at the time.

But to be successful in a case like the one proposed in Katy, Feldman will have to convince a judge this isn't a lawsuit designed to stifle someone else's free speech. Texas law allows critics to get cases dismissed quickly using what's called an "anti-SLAPP" law. SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuit against public participation. It's designed to stop boards, agencies or public officials from using the court system to go after a critic, burying them with legal fees, paperwork and hassle, many times knowing, in the end, they won't win the lawsuit.

TED OBERG INVESTIGATES: A year after promises, METRO rail deaths continue to increase

Winning a case may not be the ultimate prize, if, in this case, Katy ISD can force the critic to spend thousands to defend himself, it may keep the next critic from ever speaking up.

If the critic can prove he's being sued because he exercised his first amendment rights, the district would almost immediately have to prove their case with "clear and specific evidence" of defamation.

If they can't a judge can throw it out of court quickly, and Katy would have to pay the critic's legal fees. That would be taxpayer dollars, of course.

One expert told us the cost could be upwards of tens of thousands of dollars.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
educationTed Oberg Investigateseducationkaty isd
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
DA: Arkema's Harvey crisis planning began day of landfall
City claims existing migrant child facility has incorrect permit
New Houston child detention facility closer to opening
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Houston raising red flags about all Southwest Key facilities
More Ted Oberg Investigates
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News